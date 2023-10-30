Just when it seemed like Apple was finished with its announcements for the year — with the company announcing the Vision Pro headset, iPhone 15 lineup, and new Apple Watch models — they surprised us all by sending out invites for their "Scary Fast" event last week. Well, the day has arrived, and if you're curious about how to watch it live, you've come to the right place. Here's all you need to know about streaming the Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac event live.

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is set to begin today, October 30, 2023, at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). It's worth noting that this marks Apple's first nighttime event, and it will be held virtually. Due to the late hour for many viewers around the world, the event will technically begin on the following day. If you're unsure about the start time, here are the event start times for different regions:

West Coast : 5 PM PT (October 30)

: 5 PM PT (October 30) East Coast : 8 PM ET (October 30)

: 8 PM ET (October 30) UK : 12 AM GMT (October 31)

: 12 AM GMT (October 31) Spain : 1 AM CET (October 31)

: 1 AM CET (October 31) Dubai : 4:00 AM GST (October 31)

: 4:00 AM GST (October 31) India : 5:30 AM IST (October 31)

: 5:30 AM IST (October 31) Australia: 10 AM AEST (October 31)

Apple will be live-streaming the event on its official Events website, but the simplest way to catch the live stream is via YouTube, which works on most devices. Thankfully, Apple has already set up a video link for the event (which you can see embedded above). You can save it for later viewing, set a reminder, or return here when it's time to watch live. Another option is to stream the event using the Apple TV app, which usually runs a few seconds ahead compared to the YouTube stream.

What to expect from today's Apple event?

Well, it seems that today's event will all be about Mac. The teaser animation for the event pretty much confirms it by transforming the Apple logo into the Mac Finder logo. Rumors are swirling that Apple could unveil new Macs, including an updated iMac (which hasn't seen changes since the M1 chip upgrade in 2021) and new MacBook Pro models with the M3 chipset.

There's not much known about Apple M3 right now, but the expectation is that it will be based on the 3nm node process — just like the A17 Pro processor that powers the iPhone 15 Pro models. The new 3nm architecture could bring improved performance and energy efficiency to Macs. There's also talk of a new iMac model with a big 32-inch display, in addition to the 24-inch model, launching at the event today.

Finally, there's also a claim that Apple might be upgrading its iPad lineup with new chips, although some sources suggest this might be postponed to Q1 or Q2 in 2024. Thankfully, the wait won't be long now, as Apple is set to unveil these new products in just a few hours. What are your predictions for today's event? Let us know in the comments section below!