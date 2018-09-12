Here’s the easiest way to “watch” the Apple iPhone Xs event

Up until this year, Apple has been really stubborn about how it wanted to stream out its keynotes for its fall hardware launch as well as WWDC in the spring. Apparently, this year has brought the winds of change — no longer were consumers limited to watching these events on Apple TV, the Safari browser or Microsoft Edge as WWDC 2018 was viewable from streaming video players on Chrome and Firefox.

And now, there’s a suggestion from Apple that it could broadcast its hardware launch event today through Twitter.

Apple does not actually post tweets as it opts to do all communications on the social network through ads. Once users see them, though, they can be embedded and shared just like any other tweet.

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

This tweet encourages viewers to “watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter” from 10am Pacific (1pm Eastern) and for them to like the tweet to receive updates on announcements. We’ll update this post with an embed as it is made available.

Of course, you can still stream it the old-fashioned way from Apple’s special webpage through Safari on iOS 10, macOS Sierra 10.12, Windows 10 on Microsoft Edge, tvOS and recent versions of Chrome or Firefox for the above platforms with MSE, H.264 and AAC support.

