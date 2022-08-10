Watch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 Unpacked event live here

Samsung is hosting its second Unpacked 2022 launch event later today where it is expected to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy foldables. The company has been teasing the launch of its foldables for quite some time now, and the moment is finally here. Interested in tuning into the live launch event? You've come to the right place. Follow along to find out when the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event starts, how to watch it, and what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, where the company is expected to announce Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, and new earbuds, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

This event, just like the past few Unpacked events, is being held virtually. Thankfully. Samsung will be live-streaming the event on YouTube (you can find the live stream link below). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

USA (West Coast): 6:00 AM PT

USA (East Coast): 9:00 AM ET

UK: 2:00 PM GMT

Berlin: 3:00 PM CEST

India: 6:30 PM IST

Japan: 10:00 PM JST

Sydney: 12:00 AM AEDT (August 11, 2022)

In case you having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Galaxy Fold 4 launch event starts in your region.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Livestream

Samsung will be live streaming the launch event on YouTube. YouTube is one of the best ways to stream an event as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more. You can catch the live stream of the launch event embedded above. Those who don't want to watch through YouTube can also watch the event live on Samsung's own website.

What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Starting off with the launch expectations, Samsung has all but confirmed that it will introduce the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 at today's event. The new version is rumored to feature a smaller and better hinge, allowing a less visible crease and increased overall durability. The device is also expected to be smaller and slightly wider.

While many were expecting that Samsung would add an S Pen slot to the foldable, much like the company's Galaxy S22 Ultra, the leaked design renders have shown it is not the case. Other than that, a few reports have also suggested that the foldable could get a chip upgrade in the form of the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Want to know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Learn everything we know about the upcoming Samsung foldable, including its specs, features, and more, right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Past rumors suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will gain a new hinge, making it more durable and tougher than before. The clamshell foldable could also feature a larger cover display, making it more useful for checking notifications and previewing selfies.

Similar to the Fold 4, improvements are also expected in the SoC department. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 struggled with the battery life, and the rumored Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, with its excellent performance and better efficiency, could help the Fold 4 in this department. Everything about the device will be revealed at the event, but until then, you can learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Buds, and More

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the most likely product to accompany Samsung's foldables. The successor to one of Samsung's most sold smartwatches is expected to come with a handful of improvements, including a body temperature sensor, a bigger battery allowing for longer battery life, and an updated design. The Classic model could be rebranded to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Watch 5 would start around €300.

Finally, Samsung is also expected to introduce new premium earbuds called Buds Pro 2. Samsung unveiled the first generation of Buds Pro back in January 2021, and now a new version is expected to be announced at today's event. While we haven't heard much about the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, a few reports suggest that the earbuds could boast features like improved battery performance and support for 24-bit audio.

There is no doubt that today's Samsung Unpacked 2022 will be an exciting event, not only for fans of the brands but also for those considering gadgets other than smartphones.

