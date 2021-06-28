Samsung might not be physically present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 this year, but it will still hold an event. Samsung is expected to make some really big announcements regarding WearOS platform, and we also expect to see the brand new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches. At the event, we’re also rumored to see the new Galaxy Buds 2 devices.

The Samsung MWC Event Livestream will start at 19:15 CET (10:15 PT, 13:15 EST, 18:15 BST)

What do we expect?

More information about Wear OS

Ever since the Google and Samsung partnership was announced at Google I/O a few months ago, we haven’t really heard much about what we should expect about the new devices, although we heard what chipset will support the much improved platform. We are yet to learn more about how it will look and work, Samsung is expected to release more information, including the unveiling of its new smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4

We have already seen a number of official looking renders and promo material pop-up for the Galaxy Watch 4, and have already seen a number of high quality renders for the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Both devices are expected to be released at this event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Today, we’ve reported a series of new renders and official looking promo images that show up recently. The new Galaxy Buds 2 are due to be unveiled today. We do not know the pricing or any availability at this time, hopefully Samsung will release more information at the event later on today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

We’re unlikely to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 devices at this event as they’re supposed to arrive sometime in August, but who knows, Samsung could surprise us with a “One more thing” and give us a glimpse of the new generation of foldable devices, although this is unlikely to happen.