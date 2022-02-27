Watch the Samsung MWC 2022 launch event here

While Samsung's last major launch event — the announcement of the Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 series — was just a few weeks ago, the Korean giant is back with another event. Samsung is hosting its MWC 2022 launch event later today. If you've been wondering how you can tune in to watch the live stream of Samsung's second February event, look no more. Here's how you can watch Samsung MWC 2022 launch event.

Samsung MWC 2022 event: Date and Time

Samsung's MWC 2022 launch event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 7 PM CET (1 PM ET). The event is online-only so you can catch the live stream right here. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

Spain: 7 PM CET

India: 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 2 AM China Standard Time (28th February 2022)

In case you have a hard time converting the event time to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when Samsung's MWC 2022 event will start in your region.

How to watch Samsung's MWC 2022 launch event live?

You can catch the live stream right here:

In addition to streaming on YouTube, Samsung will also be live streaming the launch event on its own website.

What to expect from Samsung's MWC 2022 event?

While the promotional image shows a number of Samsung devices, from foldables to tablets, Samsung is expected to announce new Galaxy Book laptops at the event. The company's Executive Vice President Hark-sang Kim shared a post on Samsung's website hinting that the company will launch new laptops at the event. Kim said that the new laptops will work seamlessly and provide excellent experiences across devices.

In case you’re unable to watch Samsung's event, make sure to check out Pocketnow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay updated with everything Samsung announces at the event.