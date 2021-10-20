Apple and Google are done with their events for October, and now, it’s time for Samsung to take the stage. The company surprised us all when it announced that it is hosting another Unpacked event just a day after Google’s Pixel 6 event. While we’re not concrete about what the Korean giant will unveil today, we’re certain that the doubts will get cleared in just a few hours as the Samsung event is set to take place later today. Follow along and learn how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event.

Just like the previous Samsung events, this too will be live-streamed and will be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage, wherein executives from Samsung will take the stage to announce the new products through a pre-recorded video. If you’ve been thinking of watching the live stream of Samsung’s Unpacked 2 October 2021 event, you’ve come to the right place. These are all the ways you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2 launch event.

At what time does the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event start?

Samsung’s event is set to take place later today, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 7 AM Pacific

East Coast: 10 AM Eastern

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 10 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 12 AM (21st October 2021) AEST

In case you’re having a hard time converting the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event start time of 10 AM ET to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the event will start in your region.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 Event Livestream?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Catch the live stream embedded below.

In addition to YouTube, Samsung will also be live streaming the event on its websites: Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom.

What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2 event?

While we all are (patiently) waiting for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE, the latest leaks and rumors have suggested that Samsung has delayed the S21 FE series to January next year. With Samsung introducing S21 FE in January, it could also mean that its flagship devices launch, such as the S22 series and the Tab S8, have also been delayed. Rumors suggest Samsung will launch the S22 series and the Tab S8 series at MWC 2022.

So what could Samsung unveil at the event today? Well, for starters, Samsung is said to be introducing new colors of its Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Rumors suggest that Samsung could be introducing Gray, Light Pink, White, Blue, and Yellow colors for the Z Flip 3 — all of these colors can be seen in the invite as well! With Android 12 now available for Pixel devices and the source code now uploaded to AOSP, Samsung could give some sort of software news and hints about when One UI 4, which will be based on Android 12, will arrive on flagship Samsung devices.

In case you’re unable to watch the live stream of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event, make sure to check out PocketNow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with everything Samsung announces at the event.