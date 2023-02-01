The day is finally here! Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event later today to officially launch the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Book 3 series. In this article, we will provide you with all the details you need to know about the event, including when and how to watch it, and what to expect from Samsung's latest offering. So sit back, grab a snack, and get ready to experience the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23!

When is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch event?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. It will kick off at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST). Unlike last year's event, this event will take place in person. But, thankfully, Samsung will be live-streaming it, so you can tune in wherever you are. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

India: 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 2 AM (Feb 2, 2023) China Standard Time

Australia: 4 AM (Feb 2, 2023) AEST

In case you're having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch event starts in your region.

Where to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch event live

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event will be available to audiences worldwide, as it will be live-streamed on the official website and on Samsung's YouTube channel. With YouTube's accessibility across various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more, it's one of the most convenient ways to tune in to the event. If you prefer, you can also catch the live-stream on Samsung's official website, where you can set a reminder ahead of time, so you won't miss a moment of the launch.

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event?

Samsung has officially announced that it will be showcasing the next generation of Galaxy S-series smartphones at the Unpacked event, which is widely speculated to be the S23. Samsung says the new devices will "raise the bar and set new standards for what's epic" and be the "epitome of how they define the ultimate premium experience."

While we have dedicated guides covering the latest rumors and information about the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, here's a quick recap of what you can expect from these devices. The standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are set to receive a minor design upgrade. The company will do away with the contour-cut design in favor of a look that is similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the camera lenses protruding outward.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Source: Unsplash

The new devices will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, dropping the usage of Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. They could also be the first Android devices to support satellite connectivity thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite. Another change from the Galaxy S22 to the Galaxy S23 is expected to be a slightly larger battery.

Read: What to expect from the February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

The camera hardware is expected to remain the same as the last generation — at least on the base S23 variant and the S23 Plus variant — however, teasers suggest that the new devices will have improved abilities for capturing stunning night photos, signaling potential software upgrades for the camera. The star of the event is expected to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to have a massive camera upgrade with a new 200MP primary camera sensor.

Samsung is also rumored to introduce its new Galaxy Book 3 series at the event. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Book 3 series will contain three models — Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 — powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen CPUs, running on Windows 11, featuring AMOLED displays, and supporting Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It is also rumored that at least one of the three models will support Samsung's S Pen.

No other devices have been rumored to launch at the event apart from the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Book 3 series. However, Samsung may have additional surprises in store, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 series or new colors for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro — we'll find out in a few hours.

