The day is finally here. Samsung is officially holding its Unpacked event today to unveil (unfold?) the highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4. Just like the last few Samsung Unpacked events, this one too is digital-only. But, thanks to the event being virtual, Samsung is going to live-stream it for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

Excited about what Samsung is going to reveal today? Here’s everything you need to know on how you can tune in to the event, and what you can expect from it:

When will the Galaxy Unpacked event start?

The live stream of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. IST). You can watch the event live right through the Youtube link embedded above or on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com. Samsung is also live-streaming the event on a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, Amazon Live, TikTok, and Twitter.

Ready to go from good to great? Join us as we unfold this #SamsungUnpacked, August 11, 2021. Learn more: https://t.co/U3NHdnqd9G pic.twitter.com/lHI02uINFk — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 21, 2021

What to expect at Samsung’s event?

Samsung is widely expected to debut its Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked event. If the leaks are to be believed, Samsung is going all-in with this year’s Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone is said to feature an under-display camera and a waterproof IP rating. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip is said to pack the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 sensor and start at a more affordable price.

In addition to the flips and folds, Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Watch 4 at the Unpacked event later today. The smartwatch will reportedly feature 7-day battery life, but the key highlight of the new Watch 4 is said to be the new Wear OS that is co-developed by Google and Samsung.

In case you’re thinking of reserving the new smartphones, make sure you act fast as today is the last day to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Follow our guide on how you can reserve a Fold 3 and save yourself a bit of money.

