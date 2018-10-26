How to watch the OnePlus 6T launch live

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 6T. If you were anywhere close to the internet these past couple of weeks or even months, you probably know this already. The event happens at 4PM CET on October 29. That’s three days from now. If you haven’t purchased your ticket to attend the event and walk away with some goodies, or you don’t have a pop-up event in your region, then watching the event live stream is your best option.

Watching the livestream is very easy. You just follow this link right here and press play. That’s it! We’ve also embedded it for your convenience below. Of course, Pocketnow will be at the event and bring you both text and video coverage during and after the event, including hands-on videos, and the usual content you’re used to by now.

If you want to prepare for the event, go read up on the OnePlus 6T. We’ve gathered everything we know about the phone, including looks, specs, and features. Give that a read and remember too bookmark this page, or the official OnePlus page to watch the event.