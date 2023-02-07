Here's how you can watch the OnePlus 11 launch event. We're expecting the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad tablet.

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 earlier this year in China, and the company is expected to release the flagship globally. The phone packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup, and even a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Here’s everything we expect from today’s OnePlus event, which is held in New Delhi, India, at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the OnePlus 11 launch event?

The OnePlus 11 event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. It will kick off at 6 AM PT (9 AM ET). This year’s event will take place both virtually and in-person, making it easy to follow along as it happens. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 6 AM Pacific

6 AM Pacific East Coast: 9 AM Eastern

9 AM Eastern UK: 2 PM British Standard Time

2 PM British Standard Time India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

7:30 PM Indian Standard Time China: 10 PM (Feb 7, 2023) China Standard Time

10 PM (Feb 7, 2023) China Standard Time Australia: 1 AM (Feb 8, 2023) AEST

In case you're having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the OnePlus 11 launch event starts in your region.

Where to watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live?

The OnePlus 11 launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube, and you’ll be able to follow it along on OnePlus’ YouTube channel. We’ve already included the link above, and you can click here to visit the OnePlus channel directly.

You can stream the event on most smartphones, on the web, on your smart TV, consoles, and other devices that have the YouTube app or access to the internet and the browser. The event will also be accessible from OnePlus’ website.

What to expect from OnePlus 11 event?

OnePlus 11

In case you live under a rock, here’s a quick rundown of the specs for the OnePlus 11. It packs a 6.7-inch LTPO 3 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The screen has a 1440 x 3216 resolution panel, and it’s covered by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12/16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a tiple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary, 32MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The OnPlus 11 has a large 5,000 mAh battery, but we don’t currently know how fast it will charge in North America. The Chinese version tops out at 100W, but it’s unclear if the US version will support the same charging speeds, or whether it will max out at 65 or 80W like previous models.

The device will likely run Oxygen OS 13, based on Android 13, and it’s expected to receive four OS updates and five years of security patches. Assuming the company follows its recent policy change that was announced back in 2022.

OnePlus 11R

Rumors indicate that we might also see the OnePlus 11R at the event. The device could have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh, come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and support 100W fast wired charging. We’re not sure if we’ll see the same camera setup as in the standard OnePlus 11 flagship, but nothing is out of the question.

Given the “R” branding, it’s unlikely for the OnePlus 11R to escape Asia. R-branded devices never left China and India, and we don’t expect that to happen this time either.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Alongside the new smartphones, we expect the company to unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. The new earbuds are rumored to come with a new 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, and improved sound quality.

OnePlus Pad

Given the promotional images, we also expect to see the first OnePlus tablet, dubbed as “OnePlus Pad”. We have no information about the device, although some leaks and rendered images have given us an early look at what to expect. Based on leaks and rumors, the tablet could sport an 11-inch display and carry a price tag of around ~$500 in the US, assuming it becomes available in North America.

