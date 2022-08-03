After skipping the OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus is getting back on track as the company is all set to launch the 10T later today. OnePlus has been hyping up the product for the past few weeks and the day of its launch is finally here. Interested in tuning into the live launch event? You've come to the right place. Follow along to find out when the OnePlus 10T launch event starts, how to watch it, and what to expect.

The OnePlus' Evolve Beyond Speed launch event, where it will officially introduce the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. For the first time in a while, OnePlus is hosting an in-person launch event in New York. Thankfully, the company is also live-streaming the event on YouTube (you can find the live stream link below). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

USA (West Coast): 07:00 AM PT

USA (East Coast): 10:00 AM ET

UK: 3:00 PM GMT

Berlin: 4:00 PM CEST

India: 7:30 PM IST

Japan: 11:00 PM JST

Sydney: 01:00 AM AEDT (August 4, 2022)

In case you having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the OnePlus 10T launch event starts in your region.

OnePlus 10T launch event: Livestream

OnePlus will be live streaming the launch event on YouTube. YouTube, in general, is one of the most efficient ways as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more. You can catch the live stream of the launch event embedded above or via OnePlus' YouTube channel.

What to expect?

Source: OnePlus

Unlike other launch events, OnePlus has already told us exactly what we can expect it to launch today — the OnePlus 10T and Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 — albeit some last-moment surprises. The company has already revealed quite a lot of information about the OnePlus 10T, including its chipset, design, camera configuration, and charging technology. Discover everything we know about the OnePlus 10T, including its specs, features, and more right here.

OnePlus will also be unveiling OxygenOS 13 at the event today. OnePlus says OxygenOS 13 will offer a smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety. The company says it has worked on improving gaming performance, connectivity, and customization features. OnePlus will be revealing the first look and all the other details of the upcoming Android 13-based OS at the event.

In case you're unable to watch the OnePlus 10T launch event, make sure to check out the Pocketnow website, where we'll be covering the event live. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay up-to-date on everything OnePlus announces.