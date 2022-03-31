Watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event right here

The day is finally here. OnePlus launches the 10 Pro in the international markets later today. Today, we will get to know the specs, price, availability, and much more about the OnePlus 10 Pro that will be available in the global markets. If you've been thinking of tuning in, you’ve come to the right place. Read along and learn about the start time of the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event, how you can watch the event, and what you can expect out of it.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch event: Date and Time

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The event is virtual and will be live-streamed on YouTube (you can find the live stream link down below). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 07:00 AM PT

East Coast: 10:00 AM ET

UK: 3:00 PM GMT

Berlin: 4:00 PM CEST

India: 7:30 PM IST

Japan: 11:00 PM JST

Sydney: 01:00 AM AEDT (1 April)

In case you having trouble converting the event start time to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will start in your region.

How to watch the OnePlus launch event live?

Thanks to the event being hosted virtually, OnePlus has opted for a number of ways in which you can watch the 10 Pro launch event live. One of the easiest ways to stream the event is via the company's YouTube channel. YouTube, in general, is one of the most efficient ways as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

You can catch the live stream right here:

What to expect from the OnePlus launch event?

We don't expect this to be a really long event. We're expecting the company to announce the price, availability, and other things about the OnePlus 10 Pro for the global markets. In addition to the 10 Pro, OnePlus could also give us a sneak peek of the vanilla OnePlus 10 and the budget OnePlus 10R at the event. The company is also rumored to announce a new variant of the Buds Pro at the launch event.

In case you're unable to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, make sure to check out the Pocketnow website where we'll be covering the event live.