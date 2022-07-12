Here’s when and how you can watch Nothing Phone 1 launch event

Carl Pei's new technology venture Nothing is all set to introduce its first smartphone. After introducing its Ear (1) TWS earbuds last year, Nothing showed its intentions to enter the smartphone market earlier this year. The company has been hyping up its product for the past few weeks and months, and the day of its launch is almost here. If you're interested in the Nothing Phone 1, you would want to tune into its live launch event to know more about the smartphone. Here's when and how you can watch the Nothing Phone 1 launch event live.

Nothing's "Return to Instinct" event, where it will reveal the Phone (1), is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The event is being hosted virtually and will be live-streamed on YouTube (you can find the live stream link down below). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

USA (West Coast): 08:00 AM PT

USA (East Coast): 11:00 AM ET

UK: 4:00 PM GMT

Berlin: 5:00 PM CEST

India: 8:30 PM IST

Japan: 12:00 AM JST (July 13, 2022)

Sydney: 02:00 AM AEDT (July 13, 2022)

In case you having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Nothing Phone (1) launch event will start in your region.

Nothing Phone 1 launch event: Livestream

Nothing has opted to stream the Phone (1) launch event on YouTube. YouTube, in general, is one of the most efficient ways as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more. You can catch the live stream embedded above or via Nothing's YouTube channel.

Nothing Return to Instinct Event: What to expect?

While we already know a lot about the Phone 1, Nothing says that it has a lot of exciting details to share at the event. At the "Return to Instinct" event today, we expect the company to release full details about the smartphone's specs, camera, price, and software. Carl Pei first showcased Nothing OS at the Phone 1's announcement event, but we haven't heard a lot about it since then. We expect the company's executives to talk about Nothing OS at length during the event.

The company is also expected to share the Phone (1)'s availability details at the event. Nothing has already revealed that the Phone 1 won't be available in the US. And the regions it will be available in, it will only be purchasable via invitations. Those who are looking to buy the Nothing Phone (1) should know that you will need a pre-order pass to purchase the Phone (1). You can check out the company's official website to know more about the pre-order pass and the process to purchase the Phone (1).

Lastly, Nothing could also do a surprise reveal at the "Return to Instinct" event. Some leakers believe that the company could debut "Nothing Ear (1) Stick" at the event. The new TWS earphones from Nothing would keep a similar form factor as the currently available Nothing Ear (1), but come without silicone ear tips like the standard AirPods. Due to the lack of silicone ear tips, Active Noise Cancellation could be missing on the Nothing Ear (1) Stick variant. The earphones could be priced around EUR 99 and come in a new, compact casing.

In case you're unable to watch the Nothing Phone 1 launch event live, make sure to check out the Pocketnow website later in the day where we'll be covering the Phone (1) in detail. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, to stay updated with everything Nothing announces at the event.