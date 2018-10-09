Android

Watch the Made by Google event live from 11am Eastern

If you’re not into leaks and rumors, we have some exciting real news for you: you don’t have to settle for those anymore. The Made by Google event is here and, beginning from 11am Eastern, you’ll be able to learn all about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the new Chromecast and a Smart TV kit, any updates to the Google Home speakers as well as perhaps an entirely new Chromebook, too.

Google has set up the livestream below for you to watch. Pocketnow will have coverage during the event and afterwards with stories and videos throughout the day, so keep our homepage refreshed and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

