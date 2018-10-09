Watch the Made by Google event live from 11am Eastern

If you’re not into leaks and rumors, we have some exciting real news for you: you don’t have to settle for those anymore. The Made by Google event is here and, beginning from 11am Eastern, you’ll be able to learn all about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the new Chromecast and a Smart TV kit, any updates to the Google Home speakers as well as perhaps an entirely new Chromebook, too.

