It's that day! It's "the" day! Today's the day Apple launches the new iPhone 14 series. The company is hosting its "Far Out" event later today where it is expected to announce new iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 8, and even AirPods Pro 2. If you've been thinking of tuning in, you've come to the right place. Check out when, how, and what you can expect from Apple's launch event.

At what time does the Apple iPhone 14 event start?

Apple's 'Far Out' event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 1 AM (September 8 2022) China Standard Time

Australia: 3 AM (September 8 2022) AEST

In case you're having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the iPhone 14 launch event starts in your region.

How to watch the Apple iPhone 14 event live?

Thanks to the event being online, Apple has opted for a number of ways in which you can watch the iPhone 14 event. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. YouTube is one of the best ways to stream an event as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

Apple will also be live streaming the event on its official Apple Events website. You can visit the site right now to add an event reminder to your calendar.

What to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event?

iPhone 14 Series

Starting with the event expectations, we will likely see the iPhone 14 lineup today. The new iPhone series will likely contain four models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. After disappointing sales of the last two mini models, Apple has reportedly decided to do away with the variant for a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (which could also be called iPhone 14 Plus) model that would provide a large screen iPhone experience without the premium price of the Pro model.

Model Display Price iPhone 14 6.1-inch $799 iPhone 14 Max 6.7-inch $899 iPhone 14 Pro 6.1-inch $1099 iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7-inch $1199

Features-wise, Pro models are set to receive major upgrades. Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset, pill-shaped notch, and new 48MP camera sensors will be exclusively available only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to the reports. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reportedly use the same A15 Bionic found on the iPhone 13 series and come with the same notch as the previous models. The lineup is now tipped to start at $799 (due to no mini model). We have been covering all the leaks about iPhone 14 extensively for the past year, and you can read all the information you need to know ahead of the event using the link given below.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and More

Alongside the iPhone 14 series, Apple is rumored to launch several new Apple Watch models. Starting off with the Watch Series 8, the new smartwatch from Apple is rumored to come with not-so-significant upgrades over the last generation. The key highlight of the new Apple Watch Series 8 would be a body temperature sensor that can tell if you have a fever. It'll also feature the new S8 chipset and longer battery life, according to the reports.

Along with Series 8, Apple is also expected to debut an Apple Watch Pro model. The "Pro" Apple Watch will be aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts, with premium features such as a rugged metal casing, a larger display, and a flat-edged design. It could also boast a left-hand side programmable button that would allow the user to launch programs quickly, such as a specific app, feature, or workout. The Apple Watch Pro could be priced at around $900, making it the most expensive Apple Watch to date.

Finally, Apple is also expected to debut a new Apple Watch SE model. It will replace the currently available Apple Watch SE and feature a design similar to Apple Watch Series 6. It will reportedly feature the same Apple S8 processor that will power the Watch Series 8 and Watch Pro models. Even though it will likely miss out on the body temperature sensing feature, Apple Watch SE will likely gain features like blood oxygen monitoring and the ability to take an electrocardiogram, something that's missing on the current model.

AirPods Pro 2

Popular Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has tipped just ahead of the Apple event that the company will also be introducing a new variant of AirPods Pro at today's event. According to past reports, AirPods Pro 2 will feature significant upgrades. It will reportedly feature a new H2 chip for improved audio quality, longer battery life, and a Find My compatible charging case.

Unfortunately, there is no information on when the new AirPods Pro would become available for purchase or what it would be priced at. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as Apple's 'Far Out' event kicks off in just two hours from now!

