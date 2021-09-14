It’s that day! It’s “the” day! It’s the day Apple announces the new iPhone lineup. The Cupertino-giant is hosting the “California Streaming” event later today to announce the highly-anticipated iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly AirPods 3 too.

Just like its past few events, this too will be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage, wherein Tim Cook and other Apple executives will take the stage to announce the new products in a pre-recorded video. If you’ve been thinking of tuning in, you’ve come to the right place. These are all the ways you can watch Apple’s “California Streaming” iPhone 13 launch event.

At what time does the Apple iPhone 13 event start?

Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 1 AM (15th September 2021) China Standard Time

Australia: 3 AM (15th September 2021) AEST

In case you have a hard time converting Apple’s event start time of 10 AM PST to your time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the “California Streaming” event will start in your region.

How to watch the Apple iPhone 13 event live?

Thanks to the event being online, Apple has opted for a number of ways in which you can watch the iPhone 13 event. One of the easiest ways to stream the event is via Apple’s YouTube channel. This is one of the most efficient ways as a YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available – smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

You can watch the live stream embedded below.

Apple will also be live streaming the event on its official Apple Events website. You can visit the site right now to add an event reminder to your calendar.

What can we expect from Apple’s California Streaming event?

The tech giant is rumored to be launching its next iPhone lineup. The series will be named iPhone 13 — not iPhone 12s according to the leaks — and will contain four devices: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic processor and are expected to feature a smaller notch, upgrade cameras, bigger batteries, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and more.

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know before the announcement

Along with the iPhone 13 series, Apple is also tipped to announce the Apple Watch Series 7. The next-gen smartwatch from Apple will reportedly feature a ‘dramatic redesign’ with a flat-edge display and new screen sizes. There’ll be no new health sensors this time, but Apple is reportedly utilizing the space for a bigger battery. Apple will likely keep the pricing the same as the Watch Series 6, which means the base variant 40mm GPS only model should start at $399.

Model Storage Display Price Colors iPhone 13 mini 128/256/512 5.4-inches $699 Blue, Black, Purple, White, Product [Red], and Pink iPhone 13 128/256/512 6.1-inches $799 Blue, Black, Purple, White, Product [Red], and Pink iPhone 13 Pro 128/512/1TB 6.1-inches $999 Black, Gold, Bronze, and Silver iPhone 13 Pro Max 128/512/1TB 6.7-inches $1,099 Black, Gold, Bronze, and Silver iPhone 13 lineup rumored specifications

There’s also a slight chance that Apple might announce AirPods 3 at the event. The new AirPods from Apple will take up the AirPods Pro form factor with a smaller stem design and changeable ear tips. The earbuds might also feature Spatial Audio support, which first debuted with the AirPods Pro. There’s no info on the pricing as of now, but popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said Apple could continue to sell AirPods 2 at a lower price, while the AirPods 3 will take up the $159 slot.

In case you’re unable to watch the iPhone 13 launch event, make sure to check out PocketNow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, to stay updated with everything Apple announces at the event.