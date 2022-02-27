Watch the HUAWEI MWC 2022 launch event here

Although it's only been a month since HUAWEI released its P50 Pro and P50 Pocket globally, the company is already hosting its second event of the year later today. If you've been wondering how you can tune in to watch the live stream of HUAWEI's Spring 2022 Smart Office Launch event, look no more. Here's how you can watch the HUAWEI MWC 2022 launch event live.

HUAWEI MWC 2022 event: Date and Time

HUAWEI's Spring 2022 launch event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM CET (08:30 AM ET). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 05:30 AM Pacific

East Coast: 08:30 AM Eastern

UK: 1:30 PM British Standard Time

Spain: 02:30 PM CET

India: 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time

Tokyo: 10:30 PM JST

Sydney: 12:30 AM (28 February AEDT)

In case you having trouble converting the event time to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when HUAWEI's MWC 2022 event will start in your region.

How to watch HUAWEI's MWC 2022 launch event live?

HUAWEI will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube Channel. You can head over to their YouTube page and watch the event or you can also catch the event live on HUAWEI's website.

What to expect from HUAWEI's MWC 2022 event?

The company recently introduced its P50 Pro and P50 Pocket to the global markets. So, we are not expecting HUAWEI to announce new phones at the MWC 2022 event. The company has been touting it will announce something called 'Smart Office', so we are expecting some new computing devices to be launched at the event. The company could introduce its new MateBook lineup of devices at MWC.

In case you’re unable to watch HUAWEI's event, make sure to check out Pocketnow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay updated with everything HUAWEI announces at the event.