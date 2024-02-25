With only one day until MWC 2024 kicks off, HONOR is taking a head start by revealing its products ahead of time. The company is hosting its "Discover the Magic" event to introduce its Magic 6 series globally, along with possibly unveiling a new laptop and other rumored products. Here, we'll guide you on how to watch HONOR's MWC 2024 keynote live and what to expect from the event.

HONOR's Magic 6 series launch event is set for later today, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 1:30 PM CET. Here are the event start timings for some regions:

US West Coast (Pacific Time Zone): 4:30 AM PT

US East Coast (Eastern Time Zone): 7:30 AM ET

UK (Greenwich Mean Time): 12:30 PM GMT

Spain: 1:30 PM CET

Gulf Standard Time: 4:30 PM GST

India: 06:00 PM IST

Tokyo: 09:30 PM JST

Sydney: 12:30 AM AEDT (Next day, February 26th)

How to watch the HONOR MWC 2024 keynote live?

As usual, HONOR will stream the keynote live on its official YouTube Channel. The easiest way to catch the live action is by using the YouTube embed above, as it works on nearly any device: smart TVs, phones, laptops, and gaming consoles. Alternatively, you can watch the event on the X app (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook.

What to expect from the HONOR MWC 2024 event?

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR / Pocketnow / Roland Udvarlaki

HONOR isn't holding back on what they'll reveal at their MWC 2024 keynote. The company's teaser for the launch confirms they'll showcase the Magic 6 series, unveil the new MagicBook Pro 16 laptop, and announce the global release of the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR Edition. We recently got hands-on with the Magic V2 RSR, but the pricing is still under wraps, likely to be revealed at the event.

The Magic 6 Pro has already been launched in China and is now gearing up for a global debut. The Magic 6 Pro features a quad-curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a host of AI features including HONOR's first Intent-based MagicOS 8.0, and an impressive 180MP telephoto zoom camera. It remains to be seen what HONOR has in store for the new laptop.

In case you’re unable to watch HONOR's MWC event, make sure to check out Pocketnow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Moreover, to stay in the loop with all the announcements from MWC 2024, be sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.