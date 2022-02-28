Watch the HONOR MWC 2022 launch event here

MWC 2022 officially kicks off today. While companies like Samsung and HUAWEI have already announced their new products, HONOR is hosting its MWC 2022 event later today. The company is expected to announce HONOR Magic 4 Series at the event. If you've been wondering how you can tune in to watch the live stream of the HONOR's February launch event, look no more. Here's how you can watch the HUAWEI MWC 2022 launch event live.

HONOR Magic 4 launch event: Date and Time

HONOR's MWC 2022 launch event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM CET (07:00 AM ET). Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 04:00 AM Pacific

East Coast: 07:00 AM Eastern

UK: 12:00 PM British Standard Time

Spain: 01:00 PM CET

India: 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time

Tokyo: 09:00 PM JST

Sydney: 11:00 PM AEDT

In case you having trouble converting the event time to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when HONOR's MWC 2022 event will start in your region.

How to watch the HONOR MWC 2022 launch event live?

HONOR will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube Channel. You can head over to their YouTube page and watch the event or you can also catch the event live on HONOR's website.

What to expect from the HONOR MWC 2022 event?

HONOR has announced that it will be unveiling Magic 4 at the MWC event. HONOR has already announced that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1, while the rest of the details, such as design, price, and availability, are expected to be announced at the event. It was earlier believed that HONOR will launch its Magic V foldable internationally at the event, but it seems it's not the case. In addition to Magic, HONOR is also expected to announce new wireless earbuds and a smartwatch at the MWC 2022 event.

In case you’re unable to watch HONOR's event, make sure to check out Pocketnow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay updated with everything HONOR announces at the event.