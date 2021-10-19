It’s been a while since we’ve been this excited for a Google Pixel smartphone, but this time, Google is actually showing that it’s listening to feedback and criticism, and seems to want to take the smartphone game even more seriously. The company is announcing not one, but at least two new smartphones at its Google Pixel Fall Event – and potentially even more Pixel accessories and other Nest devices – which will take place at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST.

Where to watch the Google Pixel Fall Event Livestream?

The Google Pixel Fall Event will be live streamed on Youtube, and you’ll be able to follow the live event as it happens. If you happen to be available, we’ll also post news stories during the event as they happen, so you don’t miss any information.

What to expect at the Google Pixel Fall Launch Event?

Google’s own Tensor chip

Google finally started taking its own smartphones more seriously, and it announced the upcoming Pixel 6 Series would sport its own custom-made chipsets. The Tensor chip is co-developed with Samsung, and it’s rumored to be an Exynos 9855, built on the 5nm technology.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will take center stage at the Pixel Fall Event and will be some of the most anticipated devices in 2021. The duo will have high-end chipsets, as we’ve covered it in more detail on their own pages. The price has also been revealed for both the standard Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, although we’ll see if they turn out to be true at the event on October 19.

Google Pixel Stand

Google will likely announce a few new accessories such as cases and a new Google Pixel Stand along with the new flagships. The Pixel Stand is rumored to provide 21W wireless charging to the Pixel 6 and 23W to the Pixel 6 Pro, while offering 15W charging to any Qi-supported devices. It’ll have a cooling fan and retail for $79, the same price as the previous Pixel Stand.

We may see Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel Watch

We heard a lot of rumors about a foldable Pixel device, and we’ve been hearing news about a potential Pixel Watch for years, although there are no signs that any of these will appear at the event. Of course, Google could surprise us with a “One more thing” at the end and spill the beans on what’s yet to come, but don’t get your hopes up as it might just stay a rumor for a while longer.

If you happen to be unavailable to watch the live stream of the Google Pixel 6 launch event, check back later or follow us on social media where we'll cover the event in more detail.