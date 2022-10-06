The day is finally here. Google is all set to officially launch its Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. The search engine giant is hosting its Made by Google '22 event later today, where it will launch the new Pixel and Nest hardware devices. If you've been thinking of tuning in, you've come to the right place. Follow along to find out when the Google Pixel launch event starts, how to watch it, and what to expect.

At what time does the Google Pixel 7 launch event start?

The ‘Made by Google’ event is scheduled to take place today, i.e., Thursday, October 6, 2022. While the launch event is in-person, Google will be live streaming the event for all of us, watching it from the comfort of our homes. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 7 AM Pacific

East Coast: 10 AM Eastern

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 10 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 12 AM (October 7, 2022) AEST

In case you're having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event starts in your region. Alternatively, you can visit the event website and set up a calendar reminder, so you don’t miss out.

How to watch the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 launch event live?

As mentioned above, Google will be live-streaming the event on YouTube. YouTube is one of the best ways to stream an event, as its live stream can be viewed on every platform where the service is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more. You can find the live stream of the Google Pixel 7 launch event embedded down below.

What to expect from Made by Google '22 event?

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 series in different colors

After previewing them in the summer, Google will officially launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones today. The company has already revealed a lot of information about the upcoming smartphones, including their design, pre-order date, and chipset details. Today, we expect the company to reveal all the details including its price, specs, and features.

We have been covering all the leaks about the Pixel 7 series for the past few months, and you can read all the information you need to know ahead of the event using the link given below.

Pixel Watch

In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google will officially introduce the Pixel Watch later today. Similar to the upcoming Pixel smartphone series, a lot about the Pixel Watch has leaked in the past month. The smartwatch from Google will come with an OLED display, a circular domed design, a Digital Crown-like knob on the side, and class-leading fitness tracking thanks to Fitbit integration.

The Pixel Watch will likely run Wear OS 3 out of the box and go against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. If you'd like to learn more about the Pixel Watch ahead of its launch today, you can check out our guide using the link given below. It contains all the information we know about the smartwatch to date, including its expected price, availability, and much more.

Furthermore, if you're interested in reading more about today's event, make sure to check out our guide containing information about everything we expect Google to introduce at the Pixel event. The guide contains not only information about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch but also details about the new Nest hardware and the rumored Pixel foldable smartphone.

Has the Google Pixel event got you excited? We are too.