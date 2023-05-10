Google's highly anticipated I/O 2023 event is taking place today. The Silicon Valley giant is set to make some big announcements, including the official launch of the highly anticipated Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, as well as the latest version of its operating system, Android 14. If you've been thinking of tuning in, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll guide you on how to watch the Google I/O event and provide you with a sneak peek of what to expect from the company's first event of 2023.

At what time does Google I/O 2023 start?

The Google I/O is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The event will be live-streamed for all of us watching from homes, and here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

US West Coast: 10 AM PT

US East Coast: 1 PM ET

UK: 6 PM BST

India: 10:30 PM IST

China: 1 AM (May 11) China Standard Time

Australia: 3 AM (May 11) AEST

If you're having difficulty converting the event's start time to your local time zone or reside outside of the mentioned regions, you can visit TimeandDate to determine when Google I/O will begin in your area.

How to watch the event live?

The easiest way to watch Google I/O 2023 is to tune in to the official Google YouTube channel. For even more I/O stuff, you can head over to the company's official I/O 2023 website, which provides access to the conference's keynotes, developer sessions, and all the other events.

To make it even easier for you, we have embedded Google I/O live stream right here in this article. You can start watching the event right here:

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

Pixel Fold

After much anticipation and speculation, Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel Fold foldable smartphone will be unveiled at the I/O 2023 conference. On May 4, the company released a video across social media platforms, providing a detailed view of the Pixel Fold from various angles.

The device features a wider cover display than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, although it does have noticeably thicker bezels on the inside. While the video showcases the Pixel Fold in all its glory, there's more to it than meets the eye — after all, it's a Google device, and software will play a significant role. Stay tuned, as we will uncover more details about the Pixel Fold in just a few short hours.

Pixel 7a

Along with the Pixel Fold, Google is also expected to unveil the mid-range smartphone of the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7a. Rumors indicate that the Pixel 7a will boast significant improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, with enhancements such as a 90Hz display, an upgraded camera setup, a second-generation Tensor chipset, 8GB of RAM, as well as support for wireless charging. It is, however, expected to maintain certain cost-saving features like a plastic build and frame. The pricing for the Pixel 7a remains to be revealed.

Pixel Tablet, Android 14, and more

Google showcased its first tablet at I/O 2022 and in the fall last year, but we haven't heard much about it since then. The Pixel Tablet is finally expected to be unveiled in full at the I/O 2023, complete with its software features, smart home features, specs, and pricing. With a rumored price of about $600 in the US, the Pixel Tablet could go against the likes of the iPad Air and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, all-while featuring smart home capabilities.

And, as usual, Google will also introduce the next version of Android, Android 14, at the I/O 2023. While the OS has been under testing for a few months now, Google is expected to showcase all of the features and improvements which will be included in Android 14 —perhaps we'll see something new? Additionally, Google is expected to announce improvements for Wear OS, Android Auto, Chrome OS, and more.

There's going to be a lot more at the I/O 2023, and thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as the event kicks off in just two hours from now. You can watch the live stream through the YouTube link provided above. In case you can't catch it live, visit the Pocketnow website for live coverage. Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay informed about all the latest Google announcements.