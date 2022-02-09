Watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event here

The day is finally here! Today's the day Samsung takes wraps off the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Korean giant is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event today to unveil the new devices and you can watch the live launch event right here.

Just like every launch event in the past two years, this too will be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage, wherein key Samsung executives will take the stage to announce the new S22 series through a pre-recorded video. If you’ve been thinking of tuning in, you’ve come to the right place. These are all the ways you can watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event.

At what time does the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event start?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The event is online-only so you can catch the live stream right here. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 7 AM Pacific

East Coast: 10 AM Eastern

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 11 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 1 AM (10th February 2022) AEST

In case you have a hard time converting Samsung's event start time of 10 AM ET to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event will start in your region.

How to watch the Galaxy S22 launch event live?

Thanks to the event being online, Samsung has opted for a number of ways in which you can watch the Galaxy S22 launch event. One of the easiest ways to stream the event is via Samsung's YouTube channel. This is one of the most efficient ways to stream the live event as YouTube can be viewed on most devices like smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

You can catch the live stream embedded below:

In addition to streaming on YouTube, Samsung will also be live streaming the launch event on its own website and even in its Samsung 837X metaverse. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream will be available on Twitter, Reddit, Twitch, and Amazon Live. You can visit the site right now to add an event reminder to your calendar.

What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event?

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S22 series at the February 9th event. Just like the S21 series, this year's Galaxy lineup is also expected to carry three models: S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. However, for the first time ever, Samsung is said to be shipping an S Pen in an S-series device. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumored to feature an S Pen slot. Just like the Galaxy Note series, S22 Ultra users will be able to store the S Pen and carry it in their device.

Of course, the Galaxy S22 series is tipped to come with flagship-level specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1/Exynos 2200, high amounts of RAM and storage, world-class displays, excellent materials, and premium design all are expected with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that covers every bit of information, leak, and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also expected to announce its flagship tablet series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, at the Unpacked 2022 event. The Tab S8 series is also expected to carry three models: Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra. All the three models of the Tab S8 series have already made an appearance on Amazon Italy once.

Just like the Galaxy S22 series, the Tab S8 series is also tipped to come with flagship levels specs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 5G, super-high-resolution AMOLED displays, Android 12, large batteries, and high-grade cameras: all are expected to be featured in Samsung's next-gen flagship tablet series. If the rumors are to be believed, Samsung has prepared a worthy iPad competitor in the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

