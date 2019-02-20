Android

Watch the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event live

Contents
Galaxy S10 Unpacked

In case you haven’t heard, we’ve got news for you: Samsung is holding a special Galaxy S10 Unpacked event today. It will unveil the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy Fold smartphones, in addition to the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e, and Galaxy Buds wearables. We have a comprehensive rumor round-up for you to go through, in case you want to catch up on everything we know so far.

The event is scheduled for today, February 20, 2019. It will start at 11AM Pacific Standard Time. That’s 2PM EST, or 7PM GMT. You can watch it live on Samsung’s webpage here, or you can check out the embed below.

We will be boots on the ground and bring you both news and video (hands-on) coverage as things happen, so make sure to stay glued to Pocketnow to see what the phones are all about!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Watch Active, News, Samsung
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.