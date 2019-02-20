Watch the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event live

In case you haven’t heard, we’ve got news for you: Samsung is holding a special Galaxy S10 Unpacked event today. It will unveil the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy Fold smartphones, in addition to the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Fit e, and Galaxy Buds wearables. We have a comprehensive rumor round-up for you to go through, in case you want to catch up on everything we know so far.

The event is scheduled for today, February 20, 2019. It will start at 11AM Pacific Standard Time. That’s 2PM EST, or 7PM GMT. You can watch it live on Samsung’s webpage here, or you can check out the embed below.

We will be boots on the ground and bring you both news and video (hands-on) coverage as things happen, so make sure to stay glued to Pocketnow to see what the phones are all about!