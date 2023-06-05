It's WWDC day! Today is the day when Apple showcases the latest software updates for its devices as well as new hardware products. If you're eager to tune in, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll guide you on how to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote live and provide you with a sneak peek of what to expect from today's event.

When is the Apple WWDC 2023 event?

The main WWDC 2023 keynote is scheduled to take place later today, i.e., on Monday, June 5, 2023. The event is set to kick off at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) and will be held both in-person at Apple Park and live-streamed for global audiences. Here are the kick-off timings for various regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

10 AM Pacific East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

1 PM Eastern UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

6 PM British Standard Time Western Europe : 7 PM Central European Time

: 7 PM Central European Time India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

10:30 PM Indian Standard Time China: 1 AM China Standard Time (next day)

1 AM China Standard Time (next day) Australia: 3 AM AEST (next day)

In case you're having trouble converting the start time of the event to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the WWDC 2023 keynote starts in your region.

How to watch the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote live?

Like the past few years, Apple will be live-streaming the WWDC keynote on its official Event Page and YouTube Channel. The easiest way to watch the keynote live is by tuning in to the official Apple YouTube channel, as YouTube is accessible on nearly all devices, including smart TVs, phones, laptops, and even gaming consoles. However, you can also stream it through Apple's official website, which notably runs a few seconds ahead of the YouTube stream.

What to expect from WWDC 2023 event?

Today's Apple event is said to be the company's longest-ever event that could "easily" extend over two hours. The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil loads of software and hardware products during the keynote. We have a detailed guide covering everything we expect to see at the WWDC 2023, but for those unable to read it, here's a quick recap:

Following its annual tradition, Apple will showcase software updates for all of its operating systems. iOS 17 is expected to come with many "user-requested" features, while watchOS 10 is expected to undergo a significant design update, introducing widgets to the Apple Watch. While not many details are known about macOS 14 and tvOS 17, Apple is also said to showcase its first-ever Mixed Reality operating system. Reportedly called xrOS, this operating system will power the company's AR/VR headset. Reports suggest Apple will showcase apps, operating system, and present the software development kit (SDK) for the headset — after all, it's a developer conference!

Moving on to the hardware front, Apple will reveal its long-awaited AR/VR headset. We've been hearing about this headset for quite some time now, and today's the day we will finally get to see it. The rumored features of the headset include high-quality displays, a powerful M-series processor, and multiple cameras for tracking. Additionally, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of new Mac models. Reports suggest we could see a new 15-inch version of the M2 MacBook Air, alongside new desktop Macs — will we finally get to see the Mac Pro powered by the M2-series chip today? The truth will be revealed in due time.

In case you're unable to catch WWDC live, stay tuned to Pocketnow, as we’ll provide full coverage of the event, including live updates and analysis of the products and announcements. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for all the latest news from Apple.

FAQ

Q: Is there a cost to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote?

No, watching the WWDC 2023 keynote live is absolutely free. You can tune in to the live stream of the event using the options mentioned above without incurring any subscription or charges.

Q: What can I expect from the WWDC 2023 event?

At the WWDC 2023 event, you can expect several exciting announcements and previews of upcoming software releases from Apple, including iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and more. Additionally, Apple is heavily rumored to finally announce its first-ever Mixed Reality headset as well as new Mac models.

Q: Can I watch the WWDC 2023 keynote after it has ended?

Yes. Apple typically uploads the WWDC keynote soon after the event concludes. You can visit the Apple Events page or check the company's YouTube channel for the recorded version.