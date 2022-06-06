Watch the Apple WWDC 2022 event here

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) Event 2022 is almost here. Apple is finally holding an in-person event, although the numbers are limited to a small number of developers. The event kicks off at 10 am PDT, and it will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. We’re expecting a lot of new software to be announced, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and there’s a high chance that we might see some new hardware, such as a refreshed MacBook Air.

WWDC event: Date and Time

The Apple World Wide Developer Conference event is scheduled to take place today, on Monday, June 6, at 10 am PDT. Here are the timings for some other regions:

Cupertino, California: 10 am PDT

10 am PDT New York, New York: 1 pm EDT

1 pm EDT London, United Kingdom: 6 pm BST

6 pm BST Paris, France: 7 pm CEST

7 pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30 pm IST

10:30 pm IST Hong Kong: 1 am HKT (June 7)

1 am HKT (June 7) Tokyo, Japan: 2 am JST (June 7)

2 am JST (June 7) Sydney, Australia: 3 am AEST (June 7)

How to watch the WWDC 2022 event live?

There are two ways to watch the Developer event live. The easiest way is by watching it live on YouTube. Alternatively, you can also watch the live event on Apple’s website.

What to expect from the Apple WWDC 2022 event?

iOS 16

iOS 16 is the next version of the popular operating system, and it’s expected to roll out sometime in the fall, alongside the iPhone 14 series. The operating system is rumored to be receiving an Always On Display functionality, which may be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Alongside the AoD feature, iOS is also rumored to revamp and improve the notification layout, improve the design of the status bar, come with improved health tracking capabilities, and introduce new design changes across different apps. The lockscreen will also receive new features, including widgets, although we don’t know how these will work in practice. Multitasking will also be improved, hopefully making it easier to use two applications side-by-side.

iPadOS 16

Much like iOS 16, the operating system is rumored to gain a lot of new visual enhancements and a lot of additional controls. We also recently heard rumors that Apple might finally provide even more laptop-like functionality to make the iPads a better computer. We’re expecting to see a new multitasking interface and many more laptop-like functionalities.

macOS 13 and refreshed MacBook Air

macOS 13 might be called “Mammoth.” Apple filed for a trademark back in 2021, suggesting that Apple hasn’t run out of names and places to name its next version of the operating system. There’s not much information about the new OS, but we heard several rumors about the control panel receiving a complete redesign, alongside many other applications.

Historically, WWDC hasn’t been an event where Apple unveiled a lot of hardware, but the new Apple M2 chip could be announced at the event, and we might also see a refreshed MacBook Air with a few new design and new colors.

watchOS 9

The next version of watchOS 9 will include a new low-power mode to save even more battery. We don’t know how this will impact the watch's performance, but it’s expected to be different from the Power Reserve mode, which lets you use only a handful of applications. We might see new health features, and a new user interface to enhance the experience and simplify navigation.

tvOS 16

We will definitely see some updates to the long-forgotten tvOS platform, but we are yet to hear more about the upcoming changes.

AR/VR headset

Apple has reportedly been working on an AR/VR headset for some time, but we’re unlikely to see this unveiled at the WWDC event.