It’s fall, it’s October, and it’s time for some new MacBook Pro models. Apple is hosting its second fall event of 2021 later today to announce the highly-anticipated new MacBook Pro series, AirPods 3, and possibly, a new Mac mini. The company sent out invites for its ‘Unleashed’ event last week, and the event is set to take place later today.

Just like its past few events, the ‘Unleashed’ event too will be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage, wherein Apple CEO Tim Cook along with some other executives will take the stage to announce the new MacBook Pro models through a pre-recorded video. If you’ve been thinking of watching the live stream of Apple’s October 2021 event, you’ve come to the right place. These are all the ways you can watch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ M1X MacBook Pro launch event.

At what time does the MacBook Pro event start?

Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 18, 2021. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM British Standard Time

India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 1 AM (19th October 2021) China Standard Time

Australia: 3 AM (19th October 2021) AEST

In case you’re having a hard time converting Apple’s Unleashed event start time of 10 AM PT to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the MacBook Pro event will start in your region.

How to watch the Apple M1X MacBook Pro event live?

Just like its previous online events, Apple’s Unleashed event will be live-streamed through a number of media. One of the easiest ways to stream the event, as always, is via Apple’s official YouTube channel. YouTube is one of the most efficient ways to watch the live stream of the Apple event as a YouTube live stream can be viewed on almost all of the platforms – smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

Catch the live stream embedded below.

Apple will also be live streaming the event on its official Apple Events website. You can visit the site right now and add the event to your calendar to get a reminder as soon as the event starts.

What to expect from Apple’s Unleashed event?

Apple will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated M1X MacBook Pro series today. The new MacBook Pro models will come in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. They’ll feature mini LED displays, which could support 120Hz ProMotion. A wild rumor just ahead of the event also claims that the display will have a notch that will house the FaceTime selfie camera, ambient light sensors, and microphone but no Face ID biometric sensors.

The new MacBook will be a “complete redesign” as leaks have suggested. They’ll have slimmer bezels without the “MacBook Pro” branding at the bottom of the display. They’ll be powered by a more powerful M1X chipset that will reportedly feature a 10-core CPU along with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. They’ll come with more I/O ports in addition to USB-C ports, such as an HDMI port, an SD Card slot, MagSafe charging port, and the good old headphone jack. The 2021 MacBook Pro will lack the infamous Touch Bar.

In addition to the new MacBook Pro models, Apple is also expected to debut its long-due AirPods 3 at the Unleashed event. AirPods 3 are expected to bring a major overhaul to the AirPods series with a close to AirPods Pro design. It’ll support Spatial Audio but there’s nothing concrete if the earbuds will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or not. There are rumors that Apple could announce a new Mac mini as well.

In case you’re unable to watch the live stream of Apple’s M1X MacBook Pro launch event, make sure to check out PocketNow’s website where we’ll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with everything Apple announces at the event.