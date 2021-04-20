Apple is all set to host its first hardware event of 2021. The company will be holding its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday, April 20, at 10 AM Pacific Time. It will be an online live stream. We expect Apple to launch a new iPad Pro, AirTags, and iMac and Mac Pro, and possibly AirPods Pro 2. Here’s what you can expect from the Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

As mentioned above, Apple’s Spring Loaded will be an online-only event. You can watch the live stream below. This is one of the most efficient ways to stream an event as a YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available – smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs and more.

You can also stream the event on Apple Events website, which works in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers. You can visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.

Apple is likely to launch two iPad Pro models – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. As per the leaks and rumors, you shouldn’t expect a design overhaul. It could launch a new mini-LED display-equipped iPad Pro. The 11-inch variant might stick with an LCD display, and you are likely to get a mini-LED panel on the bigger model. Further, the next iPad Pro is expected to bring a new more powerful processor that is said to be similar to the M1 Silicon. It could introduce Mac interoperability, which means you’d be able to run some macOS apps on the iPadOS. The 12.9-inch most is might come equipped with 5G antennas, and there is a possibility for this technology to extend to the smaller 11-inch model.

AirTags are also said to be launched at the Apple Spring Loaded event. The object tracker could have a round profile with a white paint job on one side, and a metallic finish on the other side with an Apple logo. AirTags is said to use Bluetooth connectivity and an Apple chip inside to quickly pair with your iPhone or other compatible devices. It is rumored that AirTags will be accessible from the “Items” tab in the Find My app. We could also get Apple Silicon-powered iMac and Mac Pro.