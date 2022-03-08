Watch the Apple Peek Performance March 2022 event right here

The day is finally here! Apple is hosting its special 'Peek Performance' March 2022 event later today to unveil the 5G iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, new Macs, possibly a new external display, and lots more. If you’ve been thinking of tuning into the Apple March 2022 event, you’ve come to the right place. Read along and learn about the start time of the event, how you can watch the Apple Peek Performance event, and what you can expect out of it.

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 10 AM Pacific

East Coast: 1 PM Eastern

UK: 6 PM GMT

Spain and France: 7 PM CET

India: 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 2 AM China Standard Time (March 9)

Australia: 5 AM AEDT (March 9)

In case you having trouble converting the event start time to your local time zone, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the Apple Peek Performance March 2022 event will start in your region.

How to watch the Apple Peek Performance launch event live?

Thanks to the event being hosted virtually, Apple has opted for a number of ways in which you can watch the Peek Performance event. One of the easiest ways to stream the event is via Apple's YouTube channel. This is one of the most efficient ways as a YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available — smartphones, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and more.

You can catch the live stream right here:

In addition to streaming on YouTube, Apple will also be live streaming the launch event on its own website. If you own an Apple device or a device with Google Chrome installed, you can stream the launch event on Apple's Events website as well, which is generally a few seconds ahead of the live stream on YouTube.

What to expect from the Apple Peek Performance March 2022 event?

Apple is expected to announce a number of products at the March 2022 event. The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil the cheapest 5G iPhone, the iPhone SE 3rd generation, with a similar design as the last-gen. Moreover, Apple is expected to announce a new iPad Air with an Apple M1 chip. New Macs are also expected including a new Mac mini and an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. Last-minute rumors have also suggested that the company will announce a new affordable 27-inch display with 7K resolution at the event. Check out our detailed 'What to expect from the Apple Peek Performance March 2022 event' down below:

Read: What to expect out of the Apple Peek Performance March 8 event

In case you're unable to watch the Apple launch event, make sure to check out the Pocketnow website where we'll be covering the event live. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, to stay updated with everything Apple announces at the event.