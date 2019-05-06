There were many comments following Game of Thrones Episode 3, The Long Night, about the picture quality, especially in those very dark scenes that were displayed. Many TV sets didn’t cope with some of the pitch black scenes, but there’s one TV maker that suggests, and shows in the images below, that it wasn’t the case on its TVs, namely TCL.

When a TV show like “The Long Night” pushes the edge of what’s possible with only just a tiny amount of color, even less contrast and little clarity, you’re going to be frustrated if you’re watching on a low-performance TV — TCL

According to TCL, the best recipe for a great viewing experience is combining color, contrast, and clarity, something which the TCL 6-Series TVs are excelling at. They are available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch display sizes, and prices range from $649.99 to $1,899.99.

Contrast-wise, the TCL 6-Series TVs have 160 Contrast Control Zones, which intelligently adjust contrast, on-the-fly, on each zone, to deliver brighter whites and deeper blacks, all this while delivering Dolby Vision HDR quality for 4K images. Combine that with an expanded color space, HDR Pro Gamma which preserves details, and the IPQ Engine that reproduces accurate color, and you’ve got a pretty compelling package.

