600MP

Yesterday we saw that several Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users were reporting that the glass on their camera bumps had broken. Now, it seems that these users will have even more problems, as this issue can be taken as cosmetic damage, and Samsung’s warranty doesn’t cover physical damage on its devices.

Samsung still hasn’t addressed the recent problem on its Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices, but some Product Experts on the forum have already expressed some of their thoughts on the subject.

“We are sorry to hear about the crack on your camera lens. Unfortunately, Samsung Phone warranties do not cover cosmetic damage. If you are enrolled in Samsung Premium Care, you can set up a repair at an authorized Samsung Repair Center or Partners.”

There’s no clue as to what is causing the camera bump to crack on these devices. Still, some believe that it could be a manufacturing defect, or maybe the camera bump may be cracking under pressure or a specific environment since none of the affected devices are said to have been dropped. Still, they have broken while in Samsung approved cases and covers.

Source Digital Trends

