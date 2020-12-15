TikTok is taking over the world of content, and every major social media platform is trying to imitate the success by copying its features to their apps. For instance, Instagram introduced Reels and Snapchat got Spotlight. Now, after being on every major social media platform (kind of) TikTok is coming to your Samsung TV. The South Korean company and TikTok have announced a new partnership that brings TikTok’s trending content to Samsung Smart TVs. It is launching in Europe, and is available for UK customers first.

TikTok’s TV app has been specifically created for a home-viewing experience, allowing people to view the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds. Further, it will view the majority of the most liked and viewed content on TikTok. You can organize this content into 12 categories covering everything including Comedy, Learning, Sports, Travel, Animals, Art, Food, and more. Moreover, the new TikTok TV app will allow users to like, comment, and even Block/Mark not-so-interested content(Restricted mode). Plus, you don’t need an account on TikTok to access the new app. That’s right, you can surf the TikTok TV App even without an account on the platform.

The new app is coming to Samsung Smart TV models from 2018-2020 onwards, which includes Samsung’s 4K and 8K TVs as well as its Smart Monitor, The Premiere, The Frame, and The Serif. You can easily download TikTok via the Samsung Smart TV App Store. Samsung will now pre-install the TikTok TV app on all its new Smart TV purchases.