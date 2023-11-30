We start today’s best deals selection with a couple of amazing smart TVs from two of the best companies famous for making top-quality products for a very affordable price tag. First up, we have TCL, which currently sells its 50-inch 5-Ser es 4K UHD QLED smart Roku TV for just $298. This option normally sells for $533, which means you get to score more than $230 in instant savings.

TCL’s 5 series 4K QLED smart Roku TV is an excellent option that features great picture quality, which means you get excellent contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision and HDR, and the best part is that you also get contrast control zones, which optimizes your viewing experience for maximum details, and depth. You can also get the Google TV version of this smart TV for $380, which is still an excellent option considering all you’re getting.

If you’re looking for another great alternative, your best option is to pick up Hisense’s U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for $300, thanks to a 9 percent discount. This model comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which boost color, contrast, brightness, motion, and more. You also get 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot Color Gamut, built-in Fire TV, 600-nit peak brightness, 32 local dimming zones, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10.