Wallmart has launched updated versions of its dirt-cheap Onn series tablets and is calling the new ones Onn Pro. The new tablets come in two sizes – 8-inch and 10.1-inch – and run Android 10. Aside from slightly upgraded internals, the Onn Pro tablets bring a USB Type-C port to the entry-level segment.

The only difference between the Onn Pro tablet’s 8-inch (HD) and 10.1-inch (FHD) variant is the display size and the amount of RAM, with the smaller one packing 2 gigs of RAM while its larger sibling adds another gig for better multitasking experience. You get a 5MP camera at the front as well as back, while an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz keeps things running.

There is 32GB of onboard storage, while the battery capacity is rated at 10 hours of usage. The Onn Pro tablets come pre-installed with a host of apps such as Walmart, Walmart Grocery, Vudu, and Walmart eBooks among others. The Onn Pro tablet’s 8-inch model is priced at $99, while the larger 10.1-inch variant will set you back by $129. Both the tablets are already up for grabs from Walmart.

Onn Pro (8-inch)

Onn Pro (8-inch)

Onn Pro (8-inch)

Onn Pro (8-inch)

Onn Pro (10-inch)

Onn Pro (10-inch)

Onn Pro (10-inch)