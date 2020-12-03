It has been a while since we received the first rumor of Apple working on a new tracking device that would feature the same U1 chip featured in the iPhone 11 lineup. These trackers would be known as AirTags, and rumors also claim that they would arrive in two different sizes, that they would help to pinpoint the exact location of our wallets, keys, bags, and more. However, Cupertino has failed to launch this new tracker, and it seems that Samsung may have figured out a way to beat Apple by launching its new Galaxy Smart Tags in the near future.

Apple AirTags (codename: B389) – White front (no logo) CLEAN!

– Polished metal back

– Apple logo on back 3D render made by the AMAZING @CConceptCreator. Sources shared with me a video of the real AirTags — to protect them, we made a 3D render to show you. pic.twitter.com/aKGOATXMMO — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 14, 2020

We have been waiting for Apple to launch its AirTags for quite a while now, since April 2019, to be exact, and it seems that we will have to wait a bit longer. However, Samsung could beat Apple’s AirTags to the market, as it may be getting ready to deliver a new product that could arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags.

“Samsung had unveiled the SmartThings Find feature during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company explained how its new app can find compatible Galaxy products with more accuracy. Now, it has been revealed that the South Korean firm could also be working on a Tile-like tracker.

“A new device with the name Galaxy Smart Tag and model number EI-T5300 has been certified by the Indonesian Telecom Certification. Going by its name, it is possible that Samsung is working on an object tracker.”

These new Galaxy Smart Tags would work with Samsung’s Smart Things Find, which was launched over a month ago, to find galaxy devices like phones, earbuds, and more. Now, these would be Samsung’s first trackers, as Samsung started offering the SmartThings tracker back in 2018 for $99. Unfortunately, these are chunky and LTE-based, meaning that they require a SIM card to work and to make things worse, they also include a running cost of $50/year after the first year. They’re still available in case you’re interested, but I believe that we should wait to see the new Galaxy Smart Tags to see if they can indeed compete against Tile trackers before Apple’s AirTags launch.

Source: 9to5Mac