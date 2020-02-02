Back in 2016, Wacom released the MobileStudio Pro; an awesome tablet PC designed specifically for the creative professionals that need premium drawing capabilities and the power to run high end programs. We reviewed the original 13″ version here. Last year, a new 16″ version was also released, but there was only one model available. Today a new 13″ model is finally available.

The new 2020 version of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 was announced on Facebook and Twitter and it brings a lot of the improvements from the 2019’s 16″ MobileStudio Pro to the more-portable 13″ form factor.

First of all, the 2020 MobileStudio Pro 13 includes the awesome metal stand that was released in 2018. It was supposed to be available with the 2016 models, but it got delayed. Whatever the reason, the stand turned out great and really keeps the tablet rock solid steady even when applying pressure with the pen.

The other big change is that the 2020 MobileStudio Pro 13 now includes an upgrades door like th 16″ 2019 version. There’s a screw that keeps it shut, but if you open this, you can upgrade the RAM on your own.

Lastly, the 2020 Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 includes a specifications boost to the internals. This version has a Intel® CoreTM i7-8559U Coffee Lake processor with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 655. It also includes 16Gb of RAM and PCIe Gen3 512GB (PCIe Gen3x2 M.2 2280 NVMe) for storage. The screen, pen, ports, and battery life are all the same as the previous version.

That’s the only configuration available, too. The 2016 version had a variety of configurations available for different price points, but things have changed in 2020, so now you only have one high-end choice. Well, actually you have two now… you can choose the new 16″ MobileStudio Pro from 2019, or the new 13″ from 2020. The 16″ has a similar configuration but includes a NVIDIA® Quadro® P1000, 4GB GDDR5 graphics card for even more graphics processing power.

The 2020 Wacom MobileStudio 13 is available on the Wacom store for $2599.95.