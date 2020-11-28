Several Black Friday deals are still live, which will let you save hundreds of dollars on tons of devices. Now we focus on some graphics drawing tablets from Wacom, which include up to $100 off. We will start with the Wacom Intuos Pro digital graphic drawing tablet for Mac or PC. It is currently getting a $100 discount in its larger variant, leaving it at just $400.

The medium variant is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just $330, and these deals are currently available at both Amazon and B&H. the larger variant weighs 2.86 pounds, while the medium version weighs in at 1.54 pounds. Both versions feature the company’s professional Pro Pen 2 technology with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. This tablet is optimized for hours of image editing, illustration, or design work.

Now, if you want a better drawing experience, you can also go for the Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition Creative Pen Tablet. This device is being sold for the same $500 at both Amazon and B&H with $50 and $100 discounts, respectively in their larger version. However, you can also get the medium-sized version for $350 at both e-tailers with the same $50 savings.

Finally, the most affordable version is the Wacom CTL2100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet in its small version. This is a non-wireless tablet with 7.9-inch x 6.3-inch dimensions, and it is currently selling for $60 after a $20 discount. The main difference between this variant and the previous models is that this graphics tablet features only 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, but it can also be a great tool for digital art, photo editing and to create animate your wildest ideas. And remember, that there are tons of Samsung, Apple and Google deals still available, so check them out before they’re gone for good.