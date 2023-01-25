Score great savings in time for the Super Bowl, as the latest deals will help you get a new smart TV for less right now

We start today’s deals with another great collection of smart TVs for those looking to have the ultimate experience during next month’s game. There are several options, but we will start with the outstanding 75-inch VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, which currently receives a 25 percent discount, representing more than $500 savings. This option typically costs $2,000, meaning you can take one home for $1,498.

The VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV arrives with a voice remote, a stunning 4K display capable of reaching up to 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision Bright Mode for more lifelike color accuracy, saturation, deep blacks, and more. You also receive VIZIO’s Active Full Array with up to 120 local dimming zones that will actively calibrate your colors and contrast. And if you want a smaller, more affordable option, you can also check out the 65-inch version that sells for $1,000 after scoring a 13 percent discount.

Another great option comes as the VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, which now sells for just $698 after receiving an interesting $290 discount. This model isn’t as flashy as the P-Series, but you also get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning for a great viewing experience. And if you want an even more affordable option, you can also consider going for a 50-inch VIZIO MQX Series Premium 4K smart TV which comes with 120Hz refresh rates, a QLED display, and more for $598 after scoring a $30 discount.

Of course, you can also choose to pick up a new Hisense A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for less, as these start for as low as $210 thanks to a $60 discount, and if you want a larger option, you can get the 75-inch variant for $610 thanks to a $70 discount. And remember that having a couple of light bars will make your setup look even better, which is why we also include Govee’s RGBIC TV Light Bars, which are now available for just $55 after the latest discount, or get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube for $160 if you forget to add the on-page coupon that will get you 15 percent extra savings.