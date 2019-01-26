Vodafone interrupts Huawei equipment deployment

The latest story in the Huawei 5G saga refers to Canada pushing to ban the Chinese equipment manufacturer from 5G bids. Several other countries from Europe, as well as the U.S., and Australia, have gone the same route. While the company is trying its best to refute allegations, and despite Telus’ endorsement, in an interesting turn of events, Vodafone is laying down anther speedbump.

The world’s second largest mobile operator, Vodafone, said it moved to pause deployment of Huawei equipment in its core network. The move is in place until Huawei gets full security clearance from Western governments.

We have decided to pause further Huawei in our core whilst we engage with the various agencies and governments and Huawei just to finalize the situation, of which I feel Huawei is really open and working hard — Nick Read, Vodafone Chief Executive.

He acknowledged that Huawei was a key player on a market which it dominates together with Ericsson and Nokia. This way Vodafone is joining other European operators, like BT and Orange, which have removed Huawei equipment or limited its use on their network, Reuters reports.

A Huawei spokesperson reiterated the long-term strategic partnership with Vodafone since 2007, and said: