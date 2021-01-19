The number of apps that are getting support for running natively on the new Mac hardware powered by Apple’s M1 silicon keeps increasing at a steady pace. The latest app to app to get an ARM64 version optimized for macOS is VLC, the ubiquitous cross-platform media player developed by the VideoLAN project. The v3.0.12 build of VLC media player brings with it native support for M1 Macs, alongside a host of other changes, upgrades, and security that you can read in detail on the full changelog page here.

Among the other key changes brought by the v3.0.12 build of VLC for macOS is a fix for abrupt crashes when handling Direct3D video filters and a solution for audio distortion problem when starting playback. Following are the other major changes that you will across once you install the latest build of VLC media player:

Add native support for Apple Silicon

Fix audio distortion when starting playback on macOS

Fix crashes with Direct3D video filters

Fix adaptive streaming resolution settings handling

Add support for RIST protocol

Visual improvements on macOS Big Sur

Several web interface fixes

YouTube & Vocaroo scripts updates

VLC 3.0.12 is now out!



Support for Apple Silicon (Mac M1) and Big Sur, improvements for DASH, RIST, Bluray support, fixes for macOS audio, Windows GPU, crashes and security issues.https://t.co/3zAr8VgzbL pic.twitter.com/TAU8ayKEBU — VideoLAN (@videolan) January 18, 2021

Earlier this week, Microsoft released an ARM64 version of Edge browser that runs natively on the M1 Macs via the beta channel. Prior to that, the privacy-centric Brave browser also got a new build that ran natively on the new MacBooks and Mac Mini powered by Apple silicon. Back in December, the core Office apps such as Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Word were also optimized for the new Apple machines.

As for Google, it released an M1-optimized version of the Chrome browser all the way back in November. To recall, macOS apps that haven’t yet been optimized for the ARM64 architecture run on top of Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation layer. Although most of the apps run smoothly in emulation, a native version offers tangible performance gains. You can download the ARM64 version of VLC media player for macOS from this page.