VIZIO’s P-Series Premium 4K Smart TV, and other great products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the VIZIO P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that is currently receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which means that you can pick up your new smart TV for just $899. This model comes with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. Other features include Dolby Vision HDR, HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz gaming, variable refresh rates, an ultra-bright display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and an anti-reflective film that will help you get the best image possible in bright rooms. You can also choose to go for the larger 75-inch model, but its savings aren’t as tempting, as you can buy one for $1,899 after a $100.99 discount.

Still, there are more options to choose from, as the VIZIO M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV is also on sale. This model also packs a built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, and you also get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and variable refresh rates. It currently sells for $578 after a 23 percent discount that translates to $172 savings on its 55-inch model. The smaller 50-inch variant is just $10 more affordable after getting a $131.99 discount. You can also check out other display sizes, as most of them are on sale, but maybe your best option will be the 58-inch model that now sells for $592 after a $187 discount.

You will also find $100 savings on the Hisense Class R6 Series that is now going for $700 on its 65-inch model or get the 50-inch variant for just $340 after receiving a 24 percent discount that helps you save $110. Samsung’s Class Frame Series is also on sale, and you can take one home for as low as $458, as it is now getting a $142 discount, or check out the TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV that is now available for just $298 on its 50-inch model that comes with $152 savings.