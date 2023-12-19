We start today’s best offers at Amazon.com, where you will find some of VIZIO’s best smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the 50-inch MQX-Series selling for $498 thanks to a very attractive 21 percent discount that will get you $130 in instant savings. VIZIO’s MQX Series 4K Smart TV is one of Amazon’s Choice products, as it is a highly rated product with excellent pricing and is ready to ship immediately.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will let you pick up a new 50-inch VIZIO MQZ Series 4K QLED Smart TV for less than $500. This outstanding smart TV arrives with a stunning QLED panel that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, WiFi 6E, and other cool features, including a powerful gaming model that will let you enjoy your games in 1080p resolution with up to 240Hz refresh rates, and you also get Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built-in, making it perfect for any user.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, then the MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV is the best option for you, as it now sells for as low as $300 on its 43-inch model. This device also packs a 4K QLED display with WiFi 6E support and Dolby Vision. However, you might also want to check out the latest discounts applied to Hisense’s U6 Series ULED mini-LED smart Google TV, as you can pick up a 55-inch model for $348 thanks to the latest 40 percent discount. Or check out the latest deals applied to the U8 series, which is now receiving up to 27 percent off.

You should also consider adding Govee’s Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs to your cart, as you can currently score up to 20 percent savings with an on-page coupon when you get a 4-pack, which translates to $10 in instant savings. And if you need to add more color to your home, get the 8-pack and get $20 off with the on-page coupon, which means you can get them for $55.