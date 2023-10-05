Amazon’s latest offers will get you interesting savings on a couple of great smart TVs, starting with the VIZIO MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV that currently sells for $480 after receiving a 24 percent discount on its 50-inch model. This is currently the only available model, as the smaller 43-inch and the larger 75-inch variants are sold out. The MQX-Series is an excellent option for anyone who wants a new smart TV, as it features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 240Hz refresh rates at 1080p for PC gaming, and WiFi 6E support. You also get built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, which means you can stream anything you want from your Android or Apple devices.

VIZIO MQX Series $480 $630 Save $150 VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. $480 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also pick up a more affordable TCL Q6 QLED 4K smart TV starting at $398 on its 55-inch variant. You can’t go wrong here because TCL is one of America’s best-selling and most reliable brands. This model normally sells for $500, which means you’ll score more than $100 in instant savings. TCL’s Q6 series features Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR Pro+, and a Game Accelerator for enhanced gaming settings, and it also comes with a voice remote and Alexa support.

And if you want a better gaming experience, you can also add a new Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset to your setup, as this baby now sells for $120 after picking up a massive 40 percent discount. It features Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound and Active Noise Cancelling, and the best part is this noise canceling microphone is AI-driven, meaning that your friends will also hear you better during your gaming sessions.

And if you’re OK with cables, you can also consider picking up the HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset, which now goes for $190 after receiving a huge 43 percent discount. But hurry, as there were only five devices available at the time of writing this post.