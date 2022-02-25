VIZIO’s M6 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, Roku Streaming, and more products are on sale

We keep getting incredible savings over at Amazon.com, where you can currently score a new VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K smart TV starting at just $328 on its 50-inch model. This is possible thanks to the 38 percent discount that will get $201.99 savings to those interested in purchasing one. You can also go for the larger 55-inch model that goes for $440, but you won’t get savings here. However, you can also consider the 65-inch model, which gets a 12 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $598. These models feature AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rates, and more.

You can also score savings with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ that sells for $49 after receiving a 30 percent discount. This will get you the 2021 model with support for 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. Plus, you also get a Roku Voice Remote Pro, and you can also control your Roku Streaming Stick with Alexa, but that will only be possible if you have an Amazon Echo Dot or any other Amazon Echo product with Alexa built-in. The Roku Express is a more affordable option that sells for $24 after a 20 percent discount. If you also want to improve your audio, you can also consider the Roku Streambar that goes for $108 after seeing a $22 discount.

VIZIO M6 Series Smart TV Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Govee Smart Light Bars

You can also improve the way your home looks with Govee Smart Light Bars that are currently receiving a 25 percent discount when you add promo code GOVEE6053O at checkout, which means that you would only have to pay $45 for yours. You can also consider purchasing the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip that receives a 15 percent discount when you apply the on-page coupon, meaning that you would end up paying just about $220 for the 65-inch option.