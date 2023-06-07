We start today’s offers with hot smart TV deals that will let you enjoy your favorite movies, shows, sports, and more on a large display for less. Savings begin with the 75-inch VIZIO P Series premium QLED HDR Smart TV, which now sells for $1,198 after receiving an insane 40 percent discount. This huge smart TV normally sells for $2,000, but today’s steal will get you more than $800 in instant savings if you choose to take one home.

VIZIO P Series 75-inch 4K LED TV $1198 $2000 Save $802

VIZIO’s P Series QLED smart TV arrives with great features. Including a bright QLED display that tops out at 1,200 nits, support for Dolby Vision, Active Local Dimming and 4K gaming at 120Hz refresh rates, Quantum Color, and more for excellent color accuracy, saturation, deeper blacks, and a jaw-dropping visual experience.

Another great option for those looking for a 75-inch smart TV comes from Hisense, as the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV is now available for $1,398 with 33 percent instant savings. This will get you a 2022 model powered by Google with mini-LED technology with great and accurate colors. And if you’re looking for a new 75-inch smart TV on a budget, you can also include Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, as it not sells for $900 with an 18 percent discount, representing $200 in instant savings.

And suppose you’re looking for another excellent alternative with a smaller screen. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new LG C2 Series 42-inch OLED evo Smart TV, which now sells for $997 after receiving a 17 percent discount. Or pick up the larger 55-inch model for $1,297 with 14 percent savings.