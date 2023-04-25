We start today’s deals with an excellent option for those looking to get a large-screen smart TV with a very budget-friendly price tag, as the 75-inch VIZIO P Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV is currently selling for $1,200 thanks to a 40 percent discount, which represents $800 instant savings.

Everybody wishes to watch their favorite content on a large screen; that’s why smart TVs keep getting larger, as we aim to get as close as possible to the optimal cinematic experience. Indeed, this won’t be cheap, but there are ways to make the process more affordable with the latest deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the 75-inch VIZIO P-Series smart TV selling for just $1,200. This excellent 2022 model arrives with a voice remote and 4K content at 120Hz, making it the perfect option for those interested in gaming.

VIZIO P Series 75-inch 4K LED TV The VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV arrives with a voice remote, a stunning 4K display capable of reaching up to 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision Bright Mode for more lifelike color accuracy, saturation, deep blacks, and more. See at Amazon (US)

VIZIO’s P-Series also packs an IQ Ultra Processor, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a ProGaming Engine, and other cool tools to boost your visual experience. Plus, you get to enjoy your favorite streaming apps, as it will run Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and more.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to Hisense’s 65-inch U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV, as it now sells for $900 thanks to a $50 instant discount. But if you want a larger screen size, you can also choose to pick up the company’s PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST projector, now going for just $1,998 thanks to a massive 39 percent discount that translates to more than $1,300 savings. The best part is that projectors will give you a larger screen area that may go up to the 120-inch mark.

Suppose you want more affordable options. In that case, check out Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector for just $1,700, thanks to the latest 15 percent discount, which will help you keep $300 in your pocket. Or get the even more affordable Nebula Cosmos Max 4K, selling for just $1,000 thanks to a 13 percent discount and the $400 on-page coupon. BenQ’s GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor Projector is also a great alternative that sells for $799 with 11 percent savings, or get the recently launched XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, now available for $599.