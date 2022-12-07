Score huge savings on one of VIZIO's best smart TVs on the market, as the 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV and more are on sale

I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

VIZIO’s M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV arrives with QLED display technology and 4K UHD resolution at 60Hz variable refresh rates, dynamic motion rate, a spatial scaling engine, and other great features to deliver an amazing media experience. You also get Dolby Vision Bright Mode to receive more lifelike color accuracy, saturation, and details. Plus, its 32 local dimming zones will make intelligent adjustments to the active full array backlight to deliver fantastic black levels for stunning depth and contrast.

You can also go for the smaller 70-inch model, but that doesn’t mean it will be more affordable, as this option goes for $798 after receiving a 27 percent discount. And I strongly suggest you act fast, as this deal may not be around for long.

VIZIO M7 Series VIZIO MQ7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision Bright Picture to deliver more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, brightness, Quantum Color tech, and an IQ Active Processor for superior picture processing. See at Amazon

In case you miss it, you can also check out the latest savings available on Hisense smart TVs and laser projectors, where you will find the PX1-PRO 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector and more on sale. And since we’re already talking laser projectors, you can also check out the latest savings available on LG’s HU810PW 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector, which now sells for $2,050 after receiving a 32 percent discount that will get you $949 savings. Or get Samsung’s The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Projector, now available for $4,998 after scoring a 23 percent discount, which translates to $1,5000 savings for anyone interested in getting one.