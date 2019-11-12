Author
If you were planning on getting a new TV or sound system for your house, you’re in luck. Amazon is always giving us great deals, and now it takes some serious money off Vizio products.
The 64-inch Vizio Quantum 4K HDR TV is usually listed for $1,499.99, but you can get it right now for just $1,099.99. The only thing that you have to consider is that this is a renewed TV, but it looks just like new.

The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is usually priced at $1,399.99, but you can get it right now for just $998.00.

If you want something smaller, we have the VIZIO D32hn-D0 D-Series 32-inch Class Full Array LED TV for $129.95, so you save $60.04 from the original price.

VIZIO SB46514-F6 46-Inch 5.1.4 Premium Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer Plus Rear Surround Speakers lets you save $300, and it’s available right now for $699.99.

Last but not least, the VIZIO SB36512-F6 5.1 Soundbar Home Speaker is available for $412.99, and you can get an extra $50 off any of these purchases upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

