VIZIO today announced that it’s rolling out an over-the-air update for its SmartCast TVs, containing SmartCast 3.5, which brings faster performance as well as new features to smart TVs.

SmartCast 3.5 will roll out to models dating back to 2016, if they are enabled with SmartCast Home. Quicker startup and load times, faster input switching, and improved remote-control responsiveness are just some of the features rolling out with this update.

These SmartCast performance updates, paired with award-winning picture quality, rich smart home integrations, and competitive holiday pricing, make VIZIO SmartCast TVs the best all-in-one value purchase this holiday season Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO

Additionally, VIZIO is offering a 90-day free trial of Pandora Premium, available to SmartCast platform users, by accessing VIZIO.com/Pandora.