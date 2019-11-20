Vizio
Up next
Author
Tags

VIZIO today announced that it’s rolling out an over-the-air update for its SmartCast TVs, containing SmartCast 3.5, which brings faster performance as well as new features to smart TVs.

SmartCast 3.5 will roll out to models dating back to 2016, if they are enabled with SmartCast Home. Quicker startup and load times, faster input switching, and improved remote-control responsiveness are just some of the features rolling out with this update.

These SmartCast performance updates, paired with award-winning picture quality, rich smart home integrations, and competitive holiday pricing, make VIZIO SmartCast TVs the best all-in-one value purchase this holiday season

Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO

Additionally, VIZIO is offering a 90-day free trial of Pandora Premium, available to SmartCast platform users, by accessing VIZIO.com/Pandora.

You May Also Like

Vizio TVs and sound systems are discounted on Amazon

You can get several discounts on Vizio products such as Smart-TV’s and sound systems at Amazon.com right now

Flipkart preparing to launch Nokia Smart TV line-up in India

India will soon get another brand-name Smart TV, this time around, by giant retailer Flipkart.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and more Amazon products are discounted right now

Amazon products are getting discounted right now, so if you’re planning on getting a Fire TV Stick or an Amazon Echo, this is the place to look