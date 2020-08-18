We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

US-based home entertainment brand VIZIO has today announced that it has partnered with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to become the official HDTV and soundbar partner for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. As part of the collaboration, the company has optimized its 4K TVs in the VIZIO 2021 collection (available in stores for four weeks now) and 5.1 soundbars to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

“VIZIO V-Series 4K TVs include the new V-Gaming Engine, which utilizes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Auto Game Mode to optimize performance upon identifying the game signal. Step-up models like the New M-Series, P-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum X, and all new OLED include a ProGaming Engine, which offers support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for 4K at 120fps,” the company said in its press release.

VIZIO claims the dedicated gaming engine in its new line-up of 4K TVs and the immersive 5.1 soundbars it offers will provide an immersive gaming experience. As for the game itself, Marvel’s Avengers will be out for Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4th, while the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will get it in the fall season.

